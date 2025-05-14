Forum highlights child-care issues in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel of community leaders and organizations regarding the state of the city. One topic at the meeting was the city’s workforce shortage, stemming partially from a lack of childcare within the community.

The Great Falls Development Alliance announced recent grant funding that will cover an updated assessment of childcare in the community and the need for additional childcare slots.

The last study, completed in 2021, showed a shortfall of 580 childcare slots.

The results of the study will be used to show a demonstrated need for childcare and bring more providers to the community, entice current providers to expand their services, and persuade entrepreneurs to open up new daycares.

Jenn Gallmeier of the GFDA said, "We take that data and we can then prove the demand in our market and we can go to existing child care providers, ask them if they're interested in expanding, because we can prove the demand."

The GFDA hopes that by filling the need for childcare, more employees will be able to return to work, helping with the current workforce shortage.