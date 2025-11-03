GREAT FALLS — Meadow Gold Dairy will be giving away free milk on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in the North 40 parking lot at 4400 10th Avenue South.

During a similar event in June, Lynda Sowell of Meadow Gold Montana said, “In Montana, we provide and produce Montana Meadow Gold products from our Ag producers right here in our state.”

Free milk giveaway coming up in Great Falls

She explained that Meadow Gold is a regional affiliate for Dairy Farmers of America.

Sowell said, “Our dairy farmers want to always have the opportunity to support our communities, but also promote the nutrition of dairy products.”

Brian Herzog of the Dairy Farmers of America said in a news release, “With the struggles that people in our communities are dealing with right now we decided that this would be a good time to help by sharing some of the nutritious Montana Milk we produce."

The event will run from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. (or until all of the milk is gone).

Any milk not distributed during the event will be donated to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

For more information, call 406-781-7770.