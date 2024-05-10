'Friends of the Library' book sale underway in Great Falls 

GREAT FALLS — If you're looking for a great deal on a good book, the Great Falls Public Library is the place to be over the next two weeks.

The "Friends of the Library Book Sale" is underway.

The book sale happens every spring and is put on by "The Friends of the Library," a fundraising arm for the facility. The group also does book raffles.

Last year the book sale brought in almost $13,000.

It's an event that features something for just about everyone.

"It's a great opportunity for folks to come out and find some rare books, some new books for themselves and a lot of children's books as well," said Sarah Cawley, the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Great Falls Public Library. "We have a wide variety here from christmas to cookbooks, to travel, whatever it is that you might be interested in."



The Library also hosts the American Association of University Women (AAUW) book sale in October, with book collection beginning in June.

The book sale continues Saturday, May 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 16 the book sale runs from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 it will go from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17 are half price sale day.

Saturday, May 18 is '$5 Sack Sale Day.'

For a list of items and prices available during the sale,click here.

