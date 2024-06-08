Fun weekend of events at Montana Expopark

GREAT FALLS — Three events are keeping the Montana Expopark busy this weekend.

The fourth annual Crystal, Gem, and Rock Show in the Mercantile building runs Saturday and Sunday until 4pm. Vendors line the long hall selling jewelry, geodes, talismans, statues and more crystallized goods. This is the biggest show to date with exhibitors from as far as Coeur D’Alene and Salt Lake City.

The second Swap-a-Rama hosted by Pawn-a-Rama is in the Trades & Industries building on Saturday from 8am to 5pm. The event invites the public to browse knick-knacks and pawned goods. Hidden gems could be right under your nose. Experts in a variety of hobbies are on hand to help buyers find the value in their selections. Admission is free.

Finally the Summer Solstice Arts & Crafts event will be in the park adjacent to both buildings on Saturday from 10am to 5pm. More than 70 vendors from around the state will be on hand. Live entertainment will be provided and non-profits will contribute a raffle experience.

