Fundraiser brings high school baseball closer to reality in Great Falls

High school baseball is becoming a reality in Great Falls as the Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball continues raising money to bring the sport to schools.

The organization hosted a fundraiser at the Hampton Inn on Tuesday evening, where community members gathered to support the initiative that aims to establish baseball programs at Great Falls high schools.

"We've had a great turnout so far, and it's just to see the community come out to support these boys. It's just very heartwarming because we literally could not do this without the support of our community. And they've really stepped up to help us," Kali Jean Tuckerman said.

Tuckerman, a committee member with Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball, explained the group's current fundraising goal.

"Our second goal is $95,050 by January 31st of 2026. And as before this event, we are about at $38,000 $40,000. So we're really hoping after tonight that will be, you know, a little bit closer to that 50 range," Tuckerman said.

For students like Kayden Neil, a baseball player at CMR High School, the prospect of playing organized high school baseball brings excitement.

"It's super exciting. I'm just glad, like, we're starting something and I hope it leaves, like, a lasting impact on Great Falls," Neil said.

Tony Forster will serve as the first head baseball coach at CMR High School, bringing both personal connection and professional experience to the role.

"I'm very excited. I'm a CMR grad myself. I coach football there as well. And so, it's just an honor to, to be selected as the first, CMR head baseball coach," Forster said.

Forster credited the Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball for their fundraising efforts and noted growing enthusiasm among students.

"Great Falls Advocates have been a huge, supporter, you know, in setting all this up, doing a lot of the fundraising, you know, and the kids, are starting to come around a little bit more and kind of understand that this is this is happening. You know, we are go for this spring for sure. And it's just getting everybody excited," Forster said.

Great Falls Advocates For High School Baseball says once the group meets their $95,050 target by January 31, 2026, they will need to raise an additional $95,000 by January 2027 and another $95,000 by January 2028. After that point, the Great Falls Public School District athletic budget will take over.

