GREAT FALLS — Parents of students at St. Patrick’s Academy East are continuing their push to keep the school open, launching a community-wide fundraising effort that they say is already gaining traction.

The effort comes after the Diocese announced earlier this year that the campus would close, citing financial concerns. Now, families say they are working to raise enough money to keep the school operating, while also asking for more clarity on what options remain.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Fundraising gains momentum to keep St. Patrick’s Academy East open

“We just really want our school to stay open,” said Kayla Wilson, who’s only been at the school for one year.

Wilson and Amy Loncki, who has deep ties to the academy, say a GoFundMe campaign has become the central hub for their efforts, alongside community pledges and outreach to local businesses.

According to Loncki, more than $100,000 has already been pledged toward the effort, with donations continuing to come in from the Great Falls community.

In addition to individual donations, parents say they are exploring potential sponsorships and partnerships with businesses to help reach their goal.

They also emphasize that transparency has been a key part of the proces, saying if the fundraising goal is not met or the school is unable to remain open, contributions will be returned.

While fundraising is a major focus, the parents say their effort is also about showing community support and demonstrating that there is still demand for the school.

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Many families say they believe enrollment could recover if certain changes were reversed, including returning to a five-day school week and restoring more local control over recruitment and outreach.

“We want to bring the school back to how it used to be,” Loncki explained.

They argue that previous adjustments, such as schedule changes and other policy shifts, contributed to a drop in enrollment, which they believe ultimately impacted the school’s financial position.

The families say the potential closure goes beyond finances, pointing to the broader impact on students, staff, and the community.

More than 140 students would need to find new schools, and they say over two dozen staff members could be affected if the campus closes.

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“You’re losing a huge part of Great Falls history,” Loncki said.

For her, the fundraising effort is as much about preserving that legacy as it is about keeping the doors open.

They say they are continuing to raise money while also seeking answers from the Diocese about whether the decision could be reconsidered if sufficient funding is secured.

They are encouraging community members to get involved, whether through donations, outreach, or simply spreading awareness.

MTN tried to contact officials at St. Patrick's Academy East; they declined to comment, but did acknowledge the parent-led effort.



St. Patrick's Academy is closing its East Campus