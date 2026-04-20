As temperatures rise in Montana, so does the likelihood of running into both wildlife and domestic animals. But when is it time to call Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks—as opposed to Animal Control?

Animal Control Officer Janelle Edgemon says, “We handle all domestic animals.”

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

FWP or Animal Control: Who to Call for Animal Encounters in Great Falls?

With more than 500 calls already this year—and more than 2,300 last year—the two-person Animal Control team stays busy handling everything from barking dogs to stray bats. Their focus is on helping pets, reuniting them with owners, and enforcing municipal ordinances.

But when it comes to wildlife, the right call is Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

“We ask people not to touch them, not to pick them up. Not to kind of contaminate them with human scent,” explains FWP Region 4 Education Manager Dave Hagengruber.

In Great Falls, the most common wildlife seen are deer, antelope, and even moose.

FWP urges residents to avoid disturbing fawns, which often remain hidden and still as a natural defense.

“Their natural tendency for the first month or so of their life is to just lay on the ground and remain still. So, you can walk right up to them and they won't move,” Hagengruber says.

FWP also cautions against letting pets interact with wild birds or game animals, as they can carry diseases like avian influenza.

“You don't want to handle birds. Especially with avian influenza. So keep pets away from them. Keep your dogs leashed up. Keep them away from the ducks and the geese,” advises Hagengruber.

For non-game wildlife, such as raccoons or skunks, pest control is the best resource.

When it comes to lost pets, Animal Control always checks for ID tags or microchips to find owners quickly. “We do everything in our power to get it back to the owners as quick as possible,” Edgemon says. If no owner comes forward, animals are cared for at the shelter until adoption.

Both agencies remind residents: keep pets identified, abide by animal control regulations, and always let the professionals manage situations with wildlife.

