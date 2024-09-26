GFC-MSU hosts presentation on marijuana dangers to youth

GREAT FALLS — A presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Great Falls College MSU will address the effects of today’s marijuana on Montana youth. ‘Not Your Grandparents’ Marijuana’ aims to educate parents, guardians, teachers, teens and young adults and anyone else affected by the issue.

Organizers of the free event say when it comes to kids, the drug is more potent and accessible than ever before.

“This is an educational event and we want to educate the community of how marijuana today is different, it's much stronger,” said Dr. Elfie Neber, GFC-MSU Social Sciences Department Chair and faculty member. “The chemical makeup is different. And so some of the impact, particularly on young people, is very different from folks who in the current day grandparent's generation used marijuana products.”



In addition to a keynote speech from Coleen Smith, the executive director of Youth Connections, attendees will hear testimony from a former teen marijuana user now in recovery.

A panel discussion includes an addictions counselor, a substance abuse expert, mental health coordinator and therapist, juvenile probation officer, and a GFPD Detective and School Resource Officer.

The free event takes place in Heritage Hall at Great Falls College-MSU and is open to the public.

