GFDA is accepting nominations for 'Fire Within' awards

In celebration of female entrepreneurs, the Great Falls Development Alliance, along with their community partners, host the Fire Within award program.

GFDA preps for annual 'Fire Within' awards

The program has two categories: the ‘Inspire’ award and the ‘Aspire’ award, to honor exemplary women in business.

GFDA welcomes nominations of businesswomen from all 13 counties within the region they serve.

INSPIRE AWARD: This award will go to a Woman Business Owner in operation for 5+ years in an established business that has made a significant personal contribution to its success, growth or expansion. We are looking for a business savvy woman who has helped or is helping other business owners or budding entrepreneurs. The winner will have: five plus successful years in business and mentored at least one other entrepreneur.

ASPIRE AWARD: This award will go to a Woman Business Owner in operation 1-5 years who has recently realized her dream by starting a new venture. Her early success and accomplishments show her creativity, passion, and drive.

“Please send us your nominations; it's on the website. Send us your nominations for any female entrepreneur doing business in the golden triangle,” said Jolene Schalper, the executive vice president for GFDA.

This year’s Fire Within award program will be on Thursday, March 6th at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls.

Click here to submit nominations for the Fire Within awards.