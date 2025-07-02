Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

GFFR reacts to deadly Idaho firefighter ambush

GFFR reacts to deadly Idaho firefighter ambush
MTN News
GFFR reacts to deadly Idaho firefighter ambush
Posted
and last updated

Community members lined the streets in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Tuesday as the bodies of fallen firefighters Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood were escorted home.

The procession honored their heroism after they were ambushed and fatally shot on Sunday while responding to a wildfire.

Departments across the region including the Great Falls Fire Rescue joined the tribute of heartfelt condolences, reflecting a wave of unity and grief felt across the firefighting community.

GFFR reacts to deadly Idaho firefighter ambush

Mike McIntosh with Great Falls Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, “Great Falls Fire Rescue, the state of Montana, the professional firefighters and all firefighters in Montana send our deepest condolences and heartfelt sorrow to both Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai County firefighters and we stand in support of them in their mission, and especially in this time of grieving.”

A third firefighter, David Tysdal was injured and has had two surgeries. He’s stable.

TRENDING
Grizzly bears spotted near Augusta Semi-trailer hauling pigs crashes near Wolf Creek Independence Day festivities set for Great Falls Montana schools superintendent faces DUI charge

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Wess Roley, a 20-year-old who is believed to have started the fire.

He appears to have shot and killed himself during the exchange.

Coeur d'Alene community grieves firefighter deaths

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App