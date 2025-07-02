Community members lined the streets in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Tuesday as the bodies of fallen firefighters Battalion Chiefs John Morrison and Frank Harwood were escorted home.

The procession honored their heroism after they were ambushed and fatally shot on Sunday while responding to a wildfire.

Departments across the region including the Great Falls Fire Rescue joined the tribute of heartfelt condolences, reflecting a wave of unity and grief felt across the firefighting community.

GFFR reacts to deadly Idaho firefighter ambush

Mike McIntosh with Great Falls Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, “Great Falls Fire Rescue, the state of Montana, the professional firefighters and all firefighters in Montana send our deepest condolences and heartfelt sorrow to both Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai County firefighters and we stand in support of them in their mission, and especially in this time of grieving.”

A third firefighter, David Tysdal was injured and has had two surgeries. He’s stable.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Wess Roley, a 20-year-old who is believed to have started the fire.

He appears to have shot and killed himself during the exchange.