GFPD looking for man who fled crash scene

(UPDATE, 2:23 p.m.) The man who ran away from the crash scene has been identified by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter as Albert Richard Denny, who is wanted on a warrant for probation violation.

Sheriff Slaughter said in a news release that at about 12:30 p.m, Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to apprehend Denny.

When officers tried to take him into custody, Denny drove away in a vehicle. Shortly afterward, his vehicle was involved in a crash at 17th Avenue South and Eighth Street; Denny then ran away.

Denny was last seen running toward the Grandview Trailer Park.

Several agencies, including the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and Montana Probation & Parole, are continuing to search for Denny.

If you have any information about Denny’s whereabouts, do not approach him - call 911 immediately with his location.

(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department is searching for a man who fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the vicinity of 17th Avenue South and Eighth Street South.

Police are searching for a man who ran away from the scene. He is about 30 years old, 6' tall, about 195 pounds, and was wearing torn khaki pants, a brown tank-top and/or black shirt, and black shoes, and may be wearing a ball cap.

People in the area are asked to be on the lookout for man, and to call 911 if you see him.

The crash scene was cleared at about 1:40 p.m. and traffic is now moving normally.

We are not aware of any serious injuries resulting from the crash; there is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the crash.