2 people dead, 2 injured in crash near Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a news release on Tuesday, January 6, that it happened about 11 miles east of Lincoln, near mile marker 84 of Montana Highway 200, at about 10 a.m.

Two deputy coroners were dispatched and arrived at the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two people who died were occupants of the same vehicle.

Sheriff Dutton identified the two as Michael Smith, age 68, and Josy McLean, age 60; both were from Great Falls.

Both decedents have been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

Two crash victims were taken to St. Patrick’s hospital in Missoula; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol; the agency has not yet released a crash report.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

NOTE: The news release stated that one of the victims was 60-year old Josh McLean; Sheriff Dutton sent a clarification a short time later stating that the victim's first name is actually Josy.