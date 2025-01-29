In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on the upcoming Citizens Academy by the Great Falls Police Department.

GFPD preps for Citizens Academy

From the GFPD:

The Citizens Academy is an opportunity for residents of Great Falls that want to learn how their police department works, to take a deep dive in to the day to day operations of the department and its members.

Participants get to see all of the different positions that officers and civilian staff fill in the department and the community.

Participants get to see how investigations unfold, learn about police procedure, learn about use of force, and get hands on experience in multiple areas.

Participants get to spend a shift on the street with a patrol officer, learning about the city and the daily calls that officers respond to.

New to the academy we have added a scenario day, where participants get put in to situations and have an opportunity to respond to role players.

The Spring 2025 Class will be held on Tuesday nights from 6-9pm, starting March 4th and going through April 29th. There will be one full day Saturday class on April 6th from 9am to approximately 4pm.

Who instructs the Academy?

Instructors are officers and personnel from the department who are experts in their field. Some of the topics covered in the Academy are:



General Case and Special Victims Unit Detectives

High Risk Unit (HRU)

DUI

Use of Force

Narcotics Investigations

Police Culture / PTSD

Animal Control

How are participants selected?

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. They must be a resident of Great Falls or the surrounding area. We will conduct background checks on all participants. Participant approval will be at the discretion of the Academy facilitator and the police administration.

Contact SPO Clay Bott with any questions. 406-455-8517, or click here to fill out an application.

