Great Falls Police Department welcomes two new officers

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, Great Falls Police Department welcomed two new officers to the force - Peyton Mitchell and Alyssa Olson.

Olson is a native of Washington State and a fourth-generation law enforcement officer.

“There will be good days, going to be bad days. But at the end of the day, I'm giving back to my community.”

Olson is an Air Force veteran and has an extensive background in working with people with mental health issues. She feels she will be able to recognize when someone is in distress and can help those in need.

Watching the generations before her give their life to public service, she believes she can do the same to the best of her ability.

“I’ve been exposed to the reality of the job my entire life, even facing a lot of hardships, and seeing some harsh realities on the job, losing some friends, family, friends along the way. It hasn't stopped me from pursuing this career.”

Officer Peyton Mitchell is a Great Falls native, an Air Force veteran, and a member of the Montana Air National Guard.

His father recently retired from a 20-year career with the GFPD. Growing up, he watched his father devote his life to his community.

“It means a lot to me to be able to be a part of that, something that I looked up to for 20 years.”

His father will forever be his inspiration for joining his home police force.

“I feel a ton of pride for it, to see Great Falls. I grew up in the community, played sports, went to school here, and had a lot of connections with the people of Great Falls. It means a lot to me.”

Mitchell and Olson are joining a police force that has had to rally around one another in recent months. Heavy spats of violent crimes test training and a readiness to serve.

The two are excited to bring their expertise to the Great Falls Police Department.

The Great Falls Police Department is still looking to fill more positions within the department. If you are interested in applying or know someone who is, visit www.policeapp.com.

