GFPD: who illegally entered the Civic Center in Great Falls? (video)

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they say illegally entered the Civic Center on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The agency said the man went into the Civic Center at 2 Park Drive in downtown Great Falls at about 5:57 a.m.

The incident was captured on surveillance video:

Who illegally entered the Civic Center in Great Falls?

The GFPD noted that the doors were locked at the time of the incident.

Police said in a social media post that they would like to talk with the man about the incident.

No other details have been released.

If you know who it is, you're asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8526, or click here to send a message via the GFPD Facebook page.