Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

GFPD: who illegally entered the Civic Center in Great Falls? (video)

Posted
and last updated

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they say illegally entered the Civic Center on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The agency said the man went into the Civic Center at 2 Park Drive in downtown Great Falls at about 5:57 a.m.

The incident was captured on surveillance video:

Who illegally entered the Civic Center in Great Falls?

The GFPD noted that the doors were locked at the time of the incident.

Police said in a social media post that they would like to talk with the man about the incident.

No other details have been released.

If you know who it is, you're asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8526, or click here to send a message via the GFPD Facebook page.

TRENDING
Driver charged after deadly crash in Cascade County Suspect charged with arson for fire at Great Falls business Fans flock to Roadhouse Diner after Justin Bieber visits Suspect in Anaconda shootings has been captured

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App