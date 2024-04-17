GFPS Board of Trustees Candidate Forum

A forum was held at the Church of Incarnation on Tuesday, April 16th, where candidates for the Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees discussed their goals for the district if elected, and had an opportunity to address questions from the community.

The Board of Trustees has seven total positions, each serving three year terms. Only one position is up for the election this year. The candidates are Tony Rosales, Rodney Meyers, and incumbent Marlee Sunchild.

The Board of Trustees adopts policies necessary to provide general direction for the District and encourage achievement of District goals.

The forum was sponsored by community organization Great Falls Rising and moderated by KRTV’s Tim McGonigal.

Questions were sent in by members of the community.



Issues addressed included the new CORE School, district funding, and to what extent parents should be involved in the school’s curriculum choices.

Election ballots will be mailed out April 19th in the Great Falls and Centerville school districts, to be returned by election day, May 7th.

Ballots can be mailed to the Cascade County Election Office, P.O. Box 2305, Great Falls, Montana 59403, or can be returned in person to the Election Office, located at 325 Second Avenue North, Great Falls.