GFPS Board opens candidacy filing period for trustee positions

The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees has opened their candidacy forms for three open seats on the board, whose positions have reached the end of their term.

The board is made up of seven trustees that represent both the elementary and secondary districts. They adopt and enforce policies for management of the public schools within the district.

The Director of Business Operations for Great Falls Public Schools, Brian Patrick, says “The Trustees meet generally twice a month, and their job is mainly policy, which is following the laws of the state of Montana. With the legislature in session, the laws are going to change and they will have to update policies from that. They also oversee the general operation of the district. Budget wise, the board has to make decisions on ‘do we go out for a levy or not?’. And those are hard decisions because we understand the sentiment in the community, the people being overtaxed, the impact of inflation, so we take things very seriously and weigh them out quite responsibly before making decisions”.

Trustees are unpaid volunteer positions. The three positions up for election are for three year terms, and are currently held by Board Chairperson Gordon Johnson, Mark Finnicum, and Paige Turoski. Turoski is the only one so far that has filed for re-election.



Patrick says, “Anybody who has an interest in schools and children and wanting to make things better is a great candidate for our trustee position”.

Candidates must be registered to vote and live within the school district. The candidate form can be obtained from Brian Patrick, Director of Business Operations, at the District Office Building 1100 4th St. South or at the Great Falls County Elections Office located at 325 2nd Ave. North #100. The last day to file is March 27th.

Election ballots will be mailed April 16th through April 21st.The election will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Voters can mail in their ballots or vote in person at the Expo Park on election day.