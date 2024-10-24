GFPS Foundation truck raffle highlights crosstown clash

GREAT FALLS — When the Rustlers and Bison take the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, crosstown bragging rights will be on the line. Once again, one lucky person will be the recipient of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma.

The raffle serves as the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation major fundraiser of the year. It also helps fill a financial need for school clubs and organizations.

Truck raffle benefits Great Falls students

The raffle has been a part of the crosstown festivities for about 12 years. It began when City Motors was looking for a way to support the school district and decided to give away a truck.

Since it began the fundraiser has raised well over a million dollars. Much of the money raised goes to student clubs throughout the Great Falls school district.

Students have been selling tickets for $10 each since July.

“If students are selling tickets, six dollars go back goes back to their student group,” said Stephanie Becker, Executive Director of the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.

One of those groups consistently among the top sellers is the CMR Drama Department.

“I guess we kind of pride ourselves on being active with the community and just like, you know, not being afraid to go out and tell people what we're trying to do,” said CMR Junior and Drama Club member Leighton Larsen.

“We're drama kids. We're not afraid to talk to people,” said CMR Junior and Drama Club member Brie Srb.



Last year, the drama students used their raffle money to help build an elaborate set for their production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors.”

In addition to raising awareness, students say the ticket sales foster appreciation.

“I love selling tickets because like when you find a certain person and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, I was a thespian in high school,’” said Srb. “It's just so fun to hear different stories from just people supporting the community.”

While student groups get most of the money, the rest goes back to the Great Falls Public School Foundation for grants to support teachers.

“So they can do field trips, have equipment in their classrooms that allow them to dive deeper into learning, bring in experts from outside in the field to invigorate the students in the subject matters that they're focused on,” said Becker.

Tickets sales get a healthy boost from creative public service announcements promoting the fundraiser.



“What the students are able to produce is remarkable, and it lends itself to that friendly competition that happens every year,” said Becker.

Tickets are still available at the GFPS Foundation Office and City Motors until 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Last minute buyers can pick them during the first quarter of Friday night’s game in the west grandstands near the concession stand.

Second prize is a $1,000 gift card from Scheels.

