GFPS School Board Election Results

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools District conducted an election on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, to fill an opening on its board of trustees.

Voters were asked to choose one of three candidates for a three-year term on the board of trustees.

The candidates were incumbent Marlee Sunchild, a former school teacher; Rodney Meyers, a business systems manager; and Tony Rosales, who works as a business consultant and coaches debate at CMR High School.

Elections staff spent Monday preparing and counting ballots - and when polls closed at 8pm on Tuesday, they ran them through the counting machines.

With more than 10,000 votes cast, unofficial results have Sunchild retaining her seat on the board with 5,668 votes; Meyers received 2,568 votes; and Rosales garnered 1,755 votes.