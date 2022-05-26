GFPS students help create 'Safety Town' for kids

GREAT FALLS — "Safety Town" was set up at Skyline Early Learning Family Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The program is offered in four separate two-week sessions and is presented in partnership with Great Falls Public Schools and the National Safety Town Center.

It's designed to help children develop positive attitudes and values about safety, and includes topics such as traffic, fire, stranger, gun, water, bus and home.

Students from Great Falls Public Schools helped design and build the structures; the National Safety Town Center provides the curriculum and guidance

The children will practice being safe pedestrians and motorists in the mini village that consists of mini-buildings, streets, crosswalks, street signs and a traffic light. Half of the class are drivers and the other half are pedestrians. They then they switch activities midway through. They are guided by a certified teacher and teenage volunteers.

MTN

The program will combine songs, art projects and videos that take place in an indoor classroom setting to provide a fun learning experience for the children. In addition, there will be community helpers from organizations such as Great Falls Police, Great Falls Fire/Rescue, BNSF Railroad, GFES emergency medical professionals, and the Red Cross. A short school bus ride courtesy of Big Sky Bus Lines also will be included.

Daily lessons will be followed up with take-home handouts for parents and caregivers. At the end of each two-week session there will be a Safety Town graduation.

The goal of Safety Town is to reduce accidental injuries and deaths of children through an on-going, community-based safety education program.

The main objective for Safety Town is to create an environment for children to practice what they have learned through constructive play.

The sessions will be held at the Skyline Early Learning Family Center, 3300 3rd Street NE, Great Falls, the week of June 13-24 and July 25-August 5. Morning sessions are 9 a.m. to noon and afternoon sessions are 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $100.

Click here for more information or to register .



TRENDING ARTICLES

