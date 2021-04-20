GFPS trustee candidates make final pitches in public forum

GREAT FALLS — With just two weeks remaining until Great Falls Public Schools hold their mail-in election for outgoing Trustee Teresa Schreiner’s seat on the Board of Trustees, five of the eight candidates fielded a series of questions in a live-streamed event on Monday night.

Some of the questions came from the viewers on Facebook, while others were predetermined. There are eight people vying for the soon-to-be-vacated seat, but only five were present on Monday night, and it was not immediately clear why the other three could not attend. Russell Herring, Scott Jablonski, Marlee Sunchild, Kevin Leatherbarrow, and Nathan Reiff sat around a table and took turns answering the questions in about a minutes or less.

The questions started off relatively simple: “if elected, what would your top three priorities be?”

Nathan said recovering from the pandemic and ensuring that all available pandemic relief funds were allocated correctly was at the top of his list, along with making sure the district’s teachers feel supported and that they’re not feeling burnt out coming off of a challenging semester. Kevin mentioned technology and making sure that every student in the district has the adequate materials that they need to succeed. Marlee, who retired from teaching at Longfellow Elementary last spring, brought up the importance of recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers, an idea that she repeatedly went back to over the course of the roughly 90 minute forum. Scott also mentioned allocating relief funds correctly and making sure there are open lines of communication between the school board and the district’s parents, and Russell added in helping kids who may have fallen behind during the pandemic catch up academically, mental health in students, and also the allocation of relief funds.

Here’s a rundown of the other questions that the group discussed during the forum: