GFPS will host a Job Fair

Great Falls Public School District (GFPSD) is holding a job fair to fill numerous positions including substitute teachers, teacher aids, custodians, crossing guards, food service staff, paraprofessionals and more.

The job fair will be on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 3pm until 5pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

If you're interested, you can fill out an application prior to the event; applications can be found on the GFPS website.

There will be on-the-spot interviews, and having the application already filled out will help expedite the process.