Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

GFPS will host a Job Fair

gfpspic.jpg
GFPS
gfpspic.jpg
Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 16:01:48-05

Great Falls Public School District (GFPSD) is holding a job fair to fill numerous positions including substitute teachers, teacher aids, custodians, crossing guards, food service staff, paraprofessionals and more.

The job fair will be on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 3pm until 5pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

If you're interested, you can fill out an application prior to the event; applications can be found on the GFPS website.

There will be on-the-spot interviews, and having the application already filled out will help expedite the process.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App