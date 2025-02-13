GFPS will host 'High Voltage' hiring event

The Great Falls Public School District is once again electrifying the hiring process with its fourth annual High Voltage Weekend.

GFPS teacher recruiting event this weekend

The weekend, known for its fast-paced and immersive approach, gives aspiring educators a first-hand look at the district while streamlining the hiring process. Over the course of the weekend, participants take part in interviews, networking sessions, and tours, allowing them to meet administrators and get to know the electric city.

“High Voltage was a vision of the district to see how we could enhance the opportunity for new teachers coming out of college and attract them to work in Great Falls," explained Luke Diekhans, the Great Falls Public Schools HR Director.

He continued, “For us to put those individuals in the same room as our administrators for interviews and allow opportunities to have conversations, that's priceless for us because not only are they getting to know about Great Falls Public Schools, they're going to learn about their environment and the culture.”

The event was launched as a way to fill to fill a gap to the ongoing teacher shortage. About 50 job openings need to be filled every year. The strategy has proven successful in previous years, with many attendees walking away with job offers on the spot.

Sydney Eastwood attended the event last year and was able to secure a spot as the band teacher at East Middle School.

Eastwood said, “It’s beneficial because you get to see the real face of the community. When I went to this event, I learned more about the community and learned more about the support they have for educators here, I was really drawn to have this be the place that I was going to learn from, especially my first year of teacher.”

GFPS continues to try and modernize – a movement seen in the hiring process as well. The community has also contributed to the event, this being one of the first years that the weekend will receive funding other than from the district.

Diekhans said, ““That's what we're working on today, to always be moving forwards in the future.”

The High Voltage Weekend has become a key feature in the districts recruitment efforts. This year, it will take place from February 21-23. To register, find more information here.