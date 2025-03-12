Girl Scouts in 150 countries recently celebrated World Thinking Day, an annual event to learn about the lives of Girl Scouts and Guides from different countries.

Girl Scouts celebrate World Thinking Day

Girl Scouts in Great Falls gathered to celebrate the event, with each troop choosing a country to represent, teaching each other about global traditions through food, crafts, and games.

Troop Leader Amy Pulliam said, "It's to find out, you know, what the girls wear, what they what they do for fun, where the country is located. It's to develop the girls so they can see that the world is bigger than just Great Falls, Montana."

World Thinking Day has been a Girl Scout tradition since 1926, and encourages girls to think of each other around the globe and celebrate being a part of an international movement.

