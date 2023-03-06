GREAT FALLS — Tiffany and Lindsay Ostman started their gluten-free bakery small - operating in Mise en Place , a communal kitchen which allows prospective restaurateurs a way to test their business model without raising a ton of capital.

Gluten-free bakery moves to new location in Great Falls

Tiffany, who has been living with Celiac disease for years, recognized a lack of gluten-free options within Great Falls, so she took it upon herself to provide. Now, after experiencing success at a small-scale level, the mother and daughter duo are moving into a permanent location at 426 Central Avenue.

“It just kind of fell in our lap and we had to go with it because we knew it was what we needed and how we needed to grow,” says Tiffany.

The location will open Thursday, March 9th. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10AM-2PM.

The larger location allows the bakers to expand upon their menu.

“We're going to serve a different lunch item every day and then have our baked goods and we'll have more of a variety. Each day, we will bake something new,” says Tiffany. Her daughter, Lindsay adds, “New recipes for biscuits and cinnamon rolls , cinnamon raisin bread and fresh buns. We're going to start doing artisanal loaves. We’ll have sourdough and baguettes and stuff like that.”

The last two months have been tumultuous for Lindsay, who’s not only been helping her mother with the businesses transition, but also accustoming herself to life as a mother. Lindsay welcomed her newborn daughter into the world a few weeks ago.

“It's been a lot of fun. She's been great. And her favorite toys are the measuring spoons. We hung them on her mobile, on her swing. And so she’ll sit there and bat at them and she smiles and laughs at them. It’s really pretty funny. So she really is our little baker,” says Lindsay.

“The sign does say gluten-free, but that doesn't mean that just celiac's and people that are health-conscious. People can eat our food. I mean, really, it's just different flour blends that we use. It's not anything keto or any diet or anything like that. It's just food,” Lindsay adds.

If you wish to contact the pair, you can call them at 406-315-2427, or visit their Facebook page .

