Golf tournament supports Great Falls Police and Fire Rescue Foundations

The third annual Battle of the Badges Charity Golf Tournament was held Friday morning, supporting Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department Foundations.

Each year the event is hosted by Austin Collins State Farm, and all proceeds from the event went directly to support the Great Falls Fire Rescue and Police Department.

The event was open to the public, and participants of all different golf skill levels came together at Eagle Falls Golf Club.



Each team paid a sponsorship fee for their team to play, and businesses also donated to the charity event by sponsoring the Fire Rescue and Police Department Teams, and also had the opportunity to sponsor a hole, having their business advertised at the tee box.

Tournament host Austin Collins explains, “Our hope was just to support our local first responders and thank them for everything that they do. We bring them out here, give them a free day of golf, and then we give back to both their foundations so that they can get the necessary equipment they need to help take care of our community.”

Katie Brewer with Great Falls Fire Rescue says, “It's a lot of team building. There's not a lot of chances that all of us can get out together and just have an easygoing day. So this is a fun time for, you know, several of our staff members to get out and just be out in the sunshine and have a good time hitting balls.”

The Great Falls Police Department won the Battle of the Badges Golf Tournament for the first time, taking home the coveted trophy to display in their department until next year.