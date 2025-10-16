Great Falls agencies offer help to businesses affected by government shutdown

Great Falls organizations are stepping up to help local businesses navigate the federal government shutdown, offering financial assistance and advisory services to companies facing economic uncertainty.

The Great Falls Development Alliance is providing resources for businesses affected by the shutdown, including free advisory services and specialized lending programs.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

"A lot of folks don't know that. At GFDA, we have a lot of business tools and services that are applicable during a shutdown like this. But also any time," said Jake Clark, vice president for business development at GFDA.

"Our small business development center advisors are available for free. And we are working through the shutdown. This isn't an affected area. And so that program is still available here at GFDA," Clark said.

GFDA said for businesses experiencing financial hardship, they offer specialized lending options designed to help companies weather both short-term and extended economic challenges.

"If this shutdown does last a while, that we can step in and help with is our lending tools. So this is a specialized situation, and we have specialized lending that can help businesses see through a short period or even a longer term period, depending on what their business need is," Clark said.

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce said they are also providing support during the shutdown, connecting businesses with resources and expertise.

"If there are things that you need help with as you're trying to maneuver these waters and we can be assistance, we'd love to be assistance. Just know that we might not have the answers, but we might be able to give you someone who can help you," said Ed Brown, president of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brown emphasized the importance of preparation for future government shutdowns.

"I think the important thing I want to get businesses and individuals message is just be prepared for the next one. This isn't going to be the final time something like this will affect us," Brown said.

