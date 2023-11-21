Great Falls airport is ready for holiday travel

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls International Airport is expecting increased traffic ahead of and during the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Obviously we’ll be busy,” said airport director John Faulkner. “It’s one of our busiest weeks of the year, and the last two months have been record months on top of that, so this could easily be the busiest Thanksgiving we’ve had.”

Faulkner expects between 600 and 650 passengers a day over Thanksgiving weekend, a high capacity for the airport that could result in taking more time to get through security and baggage.

To prepare, he suggests arriving at the airport two hours before your flight is scheduled to depart.

“This is one of those holidays where it gets wild and woolly all across the country,” Faulkner said, “Planes can be delayed, there’s some weather back east. Looks like we’re going to be okay weather-wise, but definitely two hours. That will give you the best travel experience, ensure your bag gets where it’s going, all those things.

To minimize issues while checking bags and going through security, Faulkner has tips you can follow to keep yourself from being held up.

“Well if you’re traveling, remember the liquid ban is still in place,” Faulkner said, “So anything over 3.4 ounces that’s a liquid or a gel…one liter bag a piece to put all that stuff in, so all of your liquids and gels have got to fit in that one liter bag… The other thing I remind people too, if you’re traveling with presents, don’t wrap them, because sometimes the screening machines have some difficulty seeing through some of the paper."

Parking is also available at the airport. In the main lot, closest to the entrance, it costs $35 per week. However, if you are willing to walk, the ValuPark lot only costs $25 per week.