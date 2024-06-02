Great Falls and CMR high schools conduct graduation ceremonies

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, June 1, 2024, CMR High School's graduating class received their diplomas at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at the Montana ExpoPark.

“I hope all of us here today continue to strive to succeed, embodying our CMR spirit as we look back on our time together,” said AJ Wells, the CMR student body president.

276 graduates walked across the stage and celebrated their achievements.

The DuFresne Foundation Award was given to the late Jamie Williams, who passed away from cancer in May.

The Golden Flame Award was given to Shyrae Yellow Owl, who maintained a 3.95 GPA and will go on to study neuroscience at Dartmouth College.



During the awarding of the diplomas, students were able to donate money to Toby’s House Crisis Nursery with their “Rustlers’ Last Act” tradition.

“Remember this moment, for it only happens once,” said Keira Richards, the senior class president. “And remember the steps you took to get here today.”

Since the school’s first graduation in 1966, CMRhas had 23,621 graduates.

Just a few hours later, exactly 300 students from Great Falls High School sat in the same spot, basking in all their graduation glory.

The Dufresne award for Great Falls High School was given to Chris Napierala for his 35 years of service as an educator and coach at the institution.

Three students were recognized for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA all four years: Mara Campbell, Maxwell Robinson, and Dillon Seaman.

Seniors Jamie Greene and Mariyah Hicks had a chance to address the entire arena.“

I thought, this isn’t real. I’m not doing this. And now I’m here, and it’s scary. It’s really scary, ” said Greene. “But I promise you, and I hope all of you follow suit, that we give our best. I think we’ll do okay.”

“We will always be Bison,” said Hicks, following Greene.

Since 1893, Great Falls High School has graduated 38,586 members of its student body.

