Great Falls assault victim continues recovery

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tom Wylie talks with Chrissy Kraus, whose husband Jake is continuing his recovery after a brutal and unprovoked assault in Great Falls.

It’s been three weeks since the assault left Jake hospitalized, and while he still has a long way to go in his recovery, the strides he’s made so far have been nothing short of miraculous.

Chrissy has been sharing the snapshots of Jake’s recovery on social media; she explained, “I try to leave a public album on my Facebook that I try to keep the community up to date with, because I know a lot of people are invested in us.”

They’ve celebrated the small wins - but it’s still hard to process how much their life has changed after an act of senseless violence that fateful night..

Jake’s frontal lobe was damaged in the attack, which has led to struggles with behavior, emotions, and executive functions.

Kraus Family

Chrissy said, “When you have a husband who is supposed to be graduating in May with his associate's and going to be a pipefitter union welder, and now you have...a husband who can't even care for his own child or do anything.”

While Jake has made progress, his long-term prognosis is daunting.

“The prognosis as of right now and for the foreseeable future is, this is a lifelong disability. The amount of recovery is unknown at this point. Nobody knows with brain injuries. But he will require even upon discharge from Craig (rehab facility in Colorado) and for the foreseeable future, 24/7 care at this point. And with the diagnosis, the physical injury, there's a lot of damage there that's unrepairable. We can just...time will tell us and hope for the best.”

Kraus is looking at a transfer to Craig Hospital in Denver which specializes in traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.

Kraus Family

“He'll be there for about three months, if not a little longer. And I'll be having to fly back and forth from there to here twice a month to work my shifts in order to ensure I can maintain our insurance and pay our bills, and daily things that just don't stop just because something tragic happens. And the medical bills are piling up. Even though I have insurance, insurance only pays so much. It's a lot, a lot of things you don't think about that you need when something like this goes on, on top of your everyday stuff."

That’s why friends of the Kraus family have organized a fundraiser, working to help alleviate some of the financial stress so that Jake and Chrissy can focus solely on recovery.

The benefit will be at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, November 9th, from 2pm until 8pm, featuring a 50/50, silent auction, and raffle. For more information, or if you would like to donate items, call Chrissy at 406-406-564-9002, or Destany at 406-468-5020.

“I’m very thankful. And I have a lot of gratitude for them. The prayers are working. I don't even have words for what I could say.

There is also a GoFundMe where people can donate - click here if you would like to help.

What would Jake say about the outpouring of support?

“He’d probably rub his hands together because that’s what he does when he’s excited, and try to hug everyone,” said Chrissy.



One of three teen suspects in the attack appeared in court on Wednesday - click here for details.