Great Falls-based Family Connections looking for new space

GREAT FALLS — In an ever-changing world, the need for space for Family Connections is not as great as it once was.

“Our grant is different than it used to be. Funding for it has changed,” said Family Connections Executive Director Kim Stull. “So, we're looking to reduce the number of offices we have, and we don't need quite as big of a space. We'll redirect savings from that to the services that we provide.”

Since 2009, the top floor of Renaissance Square has housed the non-profit that helps people with childcare.

“We help families go to work. We also help families find childcare, and then we help childcare providers meet their professional business goals,” said Stull. “So, we'll help brand new providers get started and we'll help established providers get the training that they need to do the excellent work they do every day to help children be ready for school and thrive in life.

Family Connections also offers financial assistance in the form of scholarships for childcare.

The organization has more than 20 staff members throughout Montana, with 15 in Great Falls. It serves 23 north central and northeastern Montana counties.

“We have about 900 childcare scholarships in cases, and we serve over 200 childcare providers,” said Stull.

Family Connections' current space covers about 3,800 square feet. A new location won’t require as much, but they do have a vision of what a new home might look like.

“We need a few offices and maybe an open space for some cubicles for staff to work from. Or we might need eight offices to be able to do what we're doing and continue to do and meet the needs of the community,” said Stull.



Stull says they are also looking for a space that’sADA accessible with good parking.

Stull says moving to a new location will be an adjustment but is optimistic about the change.

“It'll take some getting used to for sure, moving to a new location. But there's opportunity there for people to get used to a new location,” said Stull. “We've been here for 15 years, so that'll be an adjustment for our staff and certainly for everyone who used to come visit us in this location.”

Anyone with insight on a property can contact Family Connections at 406-761-6010 or e-mail Stull at kim@fc406.org.

