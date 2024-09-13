Great Falls boutique finds new life downtown

GREAT FALLS — Since 2015, Daydream Boutique has been in the Holiday Village Mall, but recently owners saw a chance to move into the revitalized downtown Great Falls area. And it was an opportunity that was too good to pass up.

“I just love being a part of downtown and everything it has to offer,” said owner Angela Smith.

With mall businesses moving out and downtown activity picking up, she knew it was time to make a move.

“I just knew it was the time to switch and go downtown where it's just growing and more things are coming all the time. And just there's so much to offer downtown,” said Smith.



She and her husband went to work in the space formerly occupied by Alluvion Health. The renovation of the 3,500 square foot building took a little longer than expected, but she says it was well worth the time.

The result is a place to shop locally in an area on the upswing selling products that rival anything found online.

“I really try to strive to create a variety of styles from casual to dressy,” said Smith. “I try to get a variety of sizes, sizes small to three extra large and just fun, unique fun things.”

Daydream Boutique will have a grand reopening Saturday, September 14th with a ribbon cutting at noon along with sales and giveaways. It's the beginning of what she hopes is a long and lasting relationship in a new home.

“I'm kind of getting together with some of the other boutiques, and we're going to do some fun events throughout the year,” said Smith. “And holidays are going to be great.”

Daydream Boutique’s new location is 611 Central Avenue. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4:00 p.m.

