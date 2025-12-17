Great Falls businesses honored at Chamber awards breakfast

GREAT FALLS — Several businesses were recognized for their outstanding service at the Winner Wonderland Chamber Awards breakfast, celebrating achievements throughout the year at The Newberry.

The Brett Harris Insurance Agency won Business of the Year, with owner Brett Harris expressing his excitement about serving his hometown community.

"I'm still in shock, right. It's just, I have no idea. But it's cool. Way cool. Because I was born and raised in Great Falls. So I love this town. I love where it's headed. I love everything about it. So anytime I can contribute to that, I am excited," Harris said.

"My business philosophy is I don't sell anything, but I will partner with you and together we'll build a future for you. And I think that's what does it," Harris said.

The 341st Missile Wing, responsible for 150 intercontinental ballistic missiles outside of the Great Falls area, won the Best Workplace Award.

Colonel Daniel John Voorhies, the 341st commander, credited teamwork for driving their success.

"We have some great leaders out there that have been putting missiles on alert for the commander of U.S. Stratcom and the president of United States. And we do that day in and day out. And we have just fantastic folks that are out there getting the job done. And they just always are excited to do it. And that just shows through in their workplace and how they and how they conduct themselves," Voorhies said.

For Voorhies, contributing to national defense provides daily motivation for his team.

"Just that unity together starts us off. But then when you do, we really buy into that mission of putting missiles on alert and the deterrence mission for the President of the United States the United States. And when you have that as your background, it's easy to come to work every day and have a smile on your face and know that you're doing something that's important," Voorhies said.

Ed Brown, president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of bringing businesses together to support the community.

"The chamber's here to bring businesses together and support our whole community and making those differences in our community we are the place to do that. So having them come together for an event and just relax and celebrate their accomplishments this year is amazing," Brown said.

Other notable winners included NeighborWorks Great Falls, which won the Community Impact Award, and Dick Anderson Construction, which received the Skilled Trade Champion recognition.

