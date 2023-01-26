Great Falls chef competes on The Food Network TV show

GREAT FALLS — Mike Hallahan, executive chef and part-owner of Enbar and The Block in downtown Great Falls, was featured in an episode of "Guy’s Grocery Games" that aired on the Food Network on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri hosted Hallahan and two other competitors in a "very cheesy challenge." Each of the three contestants had to create a dish using cheese.

The winner received $10,000, and then competed against one of the three judges for a $20,000 prize.

Unfortunately, Hallahan's unique lobster-mac-cheese combination didn't earn him the top spot.

But he enjoyed his unique opportunity - he posted on Facebook after the episode aired:

When I say that the experience I had was intense, exciting and mind blowing it does not do it justice. It was a dream come true. Not only did I get to meet Guy, the judges that day were among my favorites; Antonia, Brooke and Christian, I got to do something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time.

In an interview with KRTV before the episode, he said, "It was one of the most intense, exciting experiences of my life but it was fun. The contestants I got to compete with were amazing. They were great chefs. And working with Guy and getting advice from the other judges led to an overall amazing experience.”

