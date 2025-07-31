First United Methodist Church in Great Falls is collecting cleaning supplies to help those affected by natural disasters. The church is working to replenish supplies after a sister church in Colorado emptied their stock to assist flood victims in Texas.

Great Falls church hosts 'cleanup kit' drive to help disaster victims

"The primary supplies that you'd need if your house had been flooded. After they. After a group comes in and mucks it out, you're still left with a lot of dirt and debris. So there has to be something that you can do," said Rev. Dawn Skerritt, pastor of First United Methodist Church Great Falls.

The drive is focused on collecting essential cleaning products.

"The types of things you see here. Trash bags, household cleaners, bug spray," Skerritt said.

According to Skerritt, their partner church in Colorado recently sent their entire inventory to help those in need.

"One of our sister churches has been holding or storing cleanup kits and had their entire supply of 75 kits go to Kerr County following the flooding," Skerritt said.

The goal now is to rebuild that stock to be prepared for future disasters.

"We're trying to rally supplies to get that supply back in order. So eventually they'll be housed in Colorado unless there's a need locally," Skerritt said.

Skerritt believes these efforts make a significant difference for disaster victims.

"It helps bring hope to people in need. And, it's a reminder of all the blessings that we have when things are good and blue skies are overhead," Skerritt said.

Volunteers are encouraged to come to the First United Methodist Church to participate in the cleanup kit drive.

For more information, call 406-453-3114.

