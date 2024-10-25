Great Falls city planners want feedback on Growth Policy Plan

The City of Great Falls has launched a new website dedicated to Growth Policy updates and gathering community feedback.

As part of their public engagement efforts, the Planning & Development Department has launched a website dedicated to providing up-to-date information about the city’s growth policy plan for the next 20 years.

The growth policies guide city leaders, business owners, and developers on future growth based on community needs.

Community members can sign up to receive current updates on project progress, and provide feedback directly to city planners. The city is interested in learning what a citizen's ideal community looks like, and any current or foreseeable challenges the community may face.

Associate Planner for the City of Great Falls Alaina Mattimiro says, “We want everybody and anybody that is related to Great Falls to be able to participate. So that is you, your friends, your family, your grandparents, your kids, your coworkers. If you live on base, we want you, if you live in Cascade County but work in Great Falls or shop in Great Falls, all of those people we want feedback from. This is going to be the best public engagement effort in the city's history, and it's happening right now. So we're very excited about it”.



The Planning and Development department has been visiting with the community already to present and gather feedback at various workshops. Mattimiro says, “We’re really asking people, ‘What do you want to see Great Falls be in 20 years and how can we get there, and what are your top priorities?’”

The city’s new Growth Policy Plan is currently in phase one of their four step process, which includes community analysis and public engagement efforts to plan development.

A consultant is currently working with the city to analyze data on housing and income to create affordable housing strategies. You can also view the previous growth policy from 2013 and track that progress on the website as well.

Mattimiro says, “If people want to take a look at what was done in the past, they can, and some of the things that we decided in 2013 that we wanted to see. And you can kind of see if we're making any progress on some of those projects."

To learn more about Great Falls growth policies and provide feedback, click here to visit the website.