The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation was awarded a $6,000 grant from the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation. Tammy Sawyer with Legacy Title of Montana in Great Falls nominated the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation for the grant.

Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation provides temporary housing for rural Montanans

The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation was created to help rural Montanans who have to travel to Great Falls for medical treatment.

The purpose is to help offset the cost of a hotel stay and other costs that pile up on top of medical bills, by providing free, temporary housing to patients and their caregivers while they are in town for medical treatment.

Grant Bebee, the director of the Legacy Foundation, said the grant money they received will go toward the services they provide, including laundry services and their community kitchen.

“The facility was built in 2021, finished in September, so we're going on our fourth year. During that time, we have had well over 2000 patients stay here from a multitude of other medical facilities throughout Montana,” said Bebee.

As a nonprofit organization, the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation relies on donations and community support to continue to provide their services to those in need around Montana.