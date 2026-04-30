Great Falls College receives grant for vet assistant and vet tech program

Great Falls College MSU has been awarded a $637,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to strengthen Montana’s veterinary workforce and expand opportunities for students working toward careers in animal care.

The grant will help Great Falls College remove barriers that can prevent students from completing their training and entering the veterinary workforce.

A news release from the school says the grant will support several student needs, including:



Travel arrangements and accommodations for required bootcamp courses to study exotic and large animals, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities that may not be available in all local clinic settings.

Licensing exam fees and costs associated with attending the annual Montana Veterinary Medical Association conference, allowing students to build professional connections and engage with leaders in the veterinary field.

The purchase of specialized equipment needed for students to practice and master essential clinical skills.

A peer-to-peer mentoring program, pairing first-year students with second-year students for guidance, support, and academic success.

The school's Veterinary Technician program allows students to take the classroom portion of their learning online and the hands-on, skills-based portion at approved veterinary partners so the students don’t have to uproot their lives and can stay in their hometowns.

This model also means students are gaining real-world experience by working alongside practicing veterinary professionals in their own communities. This not only strengthens workforce partnerships but also ensures graduates are well prepared to meet the needs of veterinary practices throughout Montana and beyond.

The grant also helps Great Falls College by providing funding for the college to visit the network of veterinary partners across the state and ensure they have what they need to support the students.

With an annual program capacity of 16 students, the enhanced pathway will help close that gap by preparing more graduates for roles in veterinary clinics, animal hospitals and other agriculture-related settings.

Another key component of the grant is integrating industry-recognized credentials directly into the college’s existing Veterinary Assistant and Veterinary Technician pathways.

Great Falls College students who complete the Certificate of Applied Science in Veterinary Assistant after the first year in the program now will be eligible to sit for the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America Veterinary Assistant exam and earn the Associate Veterinary Assistant credential — a nationally recognized certification that opens doors to immediate employment.

The grant also will fund a peer-to-peer mentoring program called Near Peer that will pair first-year students with second-year students for support. The peers also will work on initiatives in their home communities to spark community interest. The Veterinary Technology program director will oversee the program.

