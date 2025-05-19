Great Falls considering utility rate increases

Great Falls City Commissioners are considering increases to water, sewer and stormwater fees for the upcoming year. The commission is set to decide whether to increase the rates by 10% or 27%.

Great Falls may increase some utility rates

Homeowners’ monthly water bill would go up by about $5 with the 27% increase, or $2 with the 10% increase.

According to commissioner Joe McKenney, during the current growth policy survey, about 60% of those who have responded have said an area needing attention in Great Falls is infrastructure.

“Part of getting housing units is increasing our infrastructure for going to increase our infrastructure. We need more water, more storm drainage and more sewer and so that's setting us up for the future,” said McKenney.

Commissioner McKenney said anyone who wants to voice opinions and share perspective on the potential increases is encouraged to attend the upcoming public hearing on June 3rd.

“We need strong community input. We need the community to tell us ‘stay as is’ or ‘let's be pro housing, let's be pro safety, and let's develop our infrastructure the way we should going forward.’”