Great Falls couple launches embroidery business

A Great Falls couple launched their small business the first week of January, and are currently working out of their home, but are officially ready for business.

Sonny and Mikayla Storms decided to open this small business after living in Great Falls for two years and seeing the need for their type of business.

“It was kind of a see a need, fill a need situation. It just seemed like Great Falls could benefit from a little bit more printed shirts and embroidery and stuff and I used to work with my dad because he'd get into similar stuff, so, it's kind of a hobby for me,” said Sonny.

Seeing the success of so many other small businesses in Great Falls, they knew the community would be supportive of their new business as well.

“You can just tell that the community supports them so much and in Great Falls with all of their like, we have the small business council and everything, like we're so supported here that it kind of just made sense,” Mikayla said.

Storms Designs does all things vinyl signage, DTF printing, and embroidery.

In the future, they plan to expand their business out of their home and into a building downtown to better serve everyone’s needs.

“We’d like to just be like a one stop branding shop for business cards or greeting cards or anything like that; we want to be able to do that in the future. Especially for the like new, smaller businesses that are popping up around us too, because that's kind of who we're going for, is the smaller ones that are getting started, and if we can be a one stop shop and help them out, then that would be really kind of our goal.”

Storms designs launched their website in the beginning of January and are available now to place orders or send in inquiries.


