Great Falls Custom Car Show gets underway

The 31st annual Great Falls Custom Car Show is at the Montana ExpoPark on April 26th and 27th. You can take a look at some impressive custom builds by some of the local builders and shops, as well as other builders who came in from across Montana to showcase their custom rides.

From custom cars and trucks to boats, campers, and motorcycles, the Custom Car Show displays all kinds of creativity and innovation.

Michael Storrusten has been the curator of the car show for thirteen years, and says this year especially “you're seeing more of the car builders that are actually putting their own time, sweat and tears into things. It’s these guys, their talents, getting shown off, their creativity. Some of the cars are just so fun to look at, just what they designed, dreamed up in their ‘kid head’, so to speak."

One car currently on display is a ‘67 Camaro customized by Troy Schindler, owner of T&C Collision Center in Great Falls. Schindler took seven years to finish work on the Camaro he got from his father, installing some hand-built custom parts.

He explains, “It's got an LS engine in it, a six speed transmission, it's got power windows, air conditioning, all the modern stuff of today's cars. You know, the old school body with this modern twist to it. I had it pictured in my mind, what I wanted it to look like, but I couldn’t draw it on paper, so I basically had to build it."

The show is also selling raffle tickets, of which 50% of the proceeds go towards the Children's Receiving Home, which provides temporary and emergency foster care services to children.

The show is located at the fairgrounds at 400 Third Street NW, and runs Friday, April 26th from noon to 10pm, and Saturday April 27th from 10am to 10pm. Admission is $5 per day and kids 12 and under are free.