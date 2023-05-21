Great Falls Dog Training Club agility show honors former member

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Dog Training Club hosted their annual May Agility Show at The King’s Arena just outside of town. Dogs of all skill level and size were invited to compete alongside their runners who came from states as far away as Wisconsin and Missouri.

The 2023 event held a different tenor, as it took the form of tribute for a member of the club who recently passed, Lex Van Tighem. Lex was lost last year due to complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“Lex was silly and committed, hardworking, a kind person that would do anything. She loved agility. She was very good at it. She competed all around the United States and parts of Canada with it,” said lifelong friend and fellow member, Joanie Carl.

Added this year was an inaugural ceremony presenting the Lex Van Tighem Sportsmanship Award to an individual who helps the club no questions asked.

The first-ever recipient was Barry Grasseschi. He was introduced to dog training through his wife years ago, quickly finding ways to make himself useful.

“I build courses all over the state. It's a small group. I've got to get that jump right. Got to make sure we've got a good spacing here. Got to make sure the judge is happy,” said Grasseschi.

“We can't honestly thank him enough for everything he does in our trial. Out of our trial. Everything. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Carl, handing over the trophy.

