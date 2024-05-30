Great Falls Emergency Services begins ambulance garage project

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Emergency Services is entering the construction phase on a new garage for their ambulance fleet.

The project is being overseen by BSPARK Architecture and is expected to be completed by Spring of 2025.

The total cost of the project will be $1.2 million dollars by way of bank loan.

Currently, GFES has two ambulance bays which can house four of the eight vehicles in their fleet. They are situated in a 2x2 formation.



The construction will bring four additional bays which will give GFES the ability to house their seven ambulances and one emergency response vehicle safely indoors, rather than a parking lot on the side of the building.

With the added space, GFES will halve the size of their old garage, adding a wall length-wise down the middle. The front half will still be designated for fleet vehicles.

The back half will be turned into a multi-purpose room, equipped for storage, training, and other meetings.

“This is going to be a game changer for us to have this additional space available,” says GFES manager Justin Grohs.

GFES is at 514 Ninth Avenue South.