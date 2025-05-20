Great Falls Emergency Services celebrated National EMS Week by welcoming the public into their brand-new garage facility on Monday, May 19, 2025.

WATCH:

Great Falls Emergency Services hosts open house

It was an opportunity for community members to learn more about what it takes to be an EMT and to recognize the vital work done by paramedics and emergency responders.

“National EMS Week is a time to recognize our emergency medical responders and all they do for the community,” said Justin Grohs, General Manager of Great Falls EMS. “It’s also for the public to become better educated about what paramedics actually do.”

Attendees got a behind-the-scenes look at the new garage facility, saw the inner workings of an ambulance, and asked questions about training and life as an EMT.