Great Falls Emergency Services offers CPR resources after Bills' Damar Hamlin accident

GREAT FALLS — Monday Night Football ended on a chilling note, news that has rocked the nation.

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into Cardiac Arrest after a hit to Cincinnati Bengal Wide Receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel and teammates acted fast – resuscitating Hamlin, to be transferred to a Cincinnati hospital.

Great Falls Emergency Services offers insight to the situation in Cincinnati.

“That is a very good example of why it is important for everyone to learn CPR. I think you're correct that the reason he's still alive is that folks responded to him very quickly…” Said Justin Grohs of Great Falls Emergency Services adding, “…and started chest compressions right away. The we certainly encourage everyone to learn CPR, to learn how to do chest compressions and how to use an automatic external defibrillator or AED that you'll often see at businesses and organizations around the community.”

Great Falls Emergency Services says that in the instance of a cardiac emergency a bystander administering chest compressions as quick as possible can be the difference in life or death. If that bystander does not have a current CPR certification and had prior training, doing something is better than nothing.

“…for someone whose CPR was expired, they should not hesitate to still initiate chest compressions because that will be better than doing nothing.”

Emergency Services offers CPR training through the American Heart Association curriculum. It’s recommended to participate in a refresher course as science continues to advance. As a resource to the community, EMS typically offers a CPR certification class once a month. They will even offer training to groups or businesses upon request. They will bring all the equipment to your location and provide training.

The standard for CPR resuscitation is 30 continuous chest compressions hard and fast. This article is not a replacement for proper training, but it is important to reiterate that immediate action can save a life before medical professionals arrive.

To find a monthly class for life support training or CPR training in our area, click here .

For other questions contact, Great Falls Emergency Services at 406-453-5300.

