Great Falls figure skaters compete in State Games of America

GREAT FALLS — Ice is back at the Great Falls Iceplex after a hiatus of a few months. Along with its return are the skaters of the Great Falls Figure Skating Club.

The skaters are fresh off a trip to San Diego, where they competed at the State Games of America, a national figure skating competition. Ten skaters from the club qualified to compete.

In total, the girls brought home four gold medals, ten silvers, six bronze, and four pewters. The girls had to spend part of their time training in Helena while the ice was absent. Many of the teams they competed against had access to ice year-round.

“It feels kind of surreal. Like we live in this small town and there's not many people. And then when you go to this huge competition, there's like a million people who love skating. And it's just amazing,” says figure skater, Liv Perry.



“Throughout the years of different locations, and being in Great Falls has definitely, allowed me that opportunity to progress with knowledgeable coaches and, fellow skaters,” says skater, Candi Sampson.

The club is home to kids, teens, and adults alike. Classes for the 2024-25 season begin in September.

