Great Falls Fire Rescue receives rail car donation

GREAT FALLS — Earlier this week, Great Falls Fire Rescue became the recipient of a hazardous material rail car prop courtesy of Jimmy Filipowicz with Steel Etc, BNSF, M&D Construction, Maxim Crane, and Sletten Construction.

The rail car will allow firefighters the opportunity to train year-round on high-risk rail incidents such as pressure ruptures and leaks, hazardous spills from derailments, and rescue operations.

It marks a major milestone in an ongoing commitment to public safety preparedness both locally and regionally.

“Before, with these kind of situations, we would have to send people out to, different kinds of trainings. A lot of online training, and books,” says Brooke Wells, an Engineer Paramedic with GFFR.

Instead of waiting every few years for hazardous material training offered by the railroad, the firefighters now have access right in their backyard.

As the lead hazardous material response team in the state, GFFR will invite fire operations around the state to train on the only rail car of its kind in the state. It will also be available to industry partners, such as the refinery.

Formal trainings will begin on the rail car imminently.