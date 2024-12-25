GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue recently sent a letter to all businesses in the Great Falls area explaining their new proposed fee schedule for services such as fire inspections and business licenses.

Great Falls Fire Rescue releases proposed fee schedule

Great Falls Fire Rescue has not adjusted their fees since 2017, and was one of the departments directed by the City Manager to review and adjust their fees that cover service costs not covered by property taxes during the annual budget development process.

The proposed fee increases will affect services for businesses like fire code violation fees, emergency medical equipment and transport fees, and inspections.

Service fees are being adjusted based on the Western Consumer Price Index (WCPI) at the end of 2023.

Great Falls Fire Rescue Assistant Chief of Prevention Mike McIntosh says, “We're looking at adjusting the business license fees, fees for our services, for the use of like an engine or an apparatus for a standby, those types of things, EMS fees. Those are all based on cost recovery of services that we use, and equipment that we use."



Among the fee increases, another change includes a proposed name change of the Safety Inspection Certificate back to a Business License, which ensures all businesses comply with safety codes and regulations.

McIntosh explains, “Every business within the city of Great Falls has to have a safety inspection certificate. We're currently working on changing the name of that to a business license. In reality, that's what it actually is. Part of the business license program is once a year the fire department will come through and do a fire and life safety inspection. So those are some of the fees that are increasing."

McIntosh says the name change is to clear confusion, stating, “We've always had issues with businesses not knowing that they needed to get a Safety Inspection Certificate because it was not called a business license. We’ve also had issues with companies renewing their license years because they didn't know it was a Business License."

Based on the WCPI, Business License Fees will see a 3.6% increase.

The proposed fee schedule still has to go through two public hearings during regularly scheduled City Commission meetings, and then has to be approved by the City Commission.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is looking to receive public engagement and feedback on these adjustments.