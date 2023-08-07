Great Falls Fire Rescue set to host Citizens Academy

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Fire Rescue team is gearing up for their fall Citizens Academy to be held weekly in just under a month.

The free program is aimed at allowing the public of all ages to understand the various dimensions and dynamics that go along with running a fire station.

The academy even allows participants to suit up in turnout gear and air packs, giving them a comprehensive and hands-on look at the routines of a firefighter.

Those interested in the profession as a career choice or anyone with a general interest in the agency's operations are encouraged to sign up.

Those interested in participating can get in touch with Nolan Eggen, the Deputy Chief of Training, at gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net.

Classes run every Tuesday night from six pm to nine pm between September 5th and October 24th.



