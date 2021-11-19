Great Falls Fire Rescue unveils new ambulance

GREAT FALLS — Pulling out a stretcher, Great Falls Fire Rescue deputy chief Jeremy Virts demonstrated Friday one of the capabilities of the fire department's new Type III ambulance.

The ambulance will be housed at fire station #1 (downtown) and is the latest addition to the department's fleet.

Purchased with Community Development Block Grant funding from the city of Great Falls' CDBG program, it is fully advanced life support equipped.

It has an inverter in case a ventilator needs to be plugged in, the newest cardiac monitor equipment, mechanical CPR devices, and advanced airway equipment.

"It's a big peace of mind. The private vendor has a certain number of crews they keep staffed, a certain number of transport capabilities. This just allows us to augment the system even more,” said Virts. "With the COVID pandemic going on, our system is busier. The need for transport is getting more and more every year."

With the ambulance at station one, the department now has one of these ambulances on each side of the river.

